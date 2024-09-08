Innovating for the mental health of Minnesotans

That is driving the University of Minnesota Medical School’s approach to move beyond conventional treatments with approaches such as TMS, where a magnetic coil on the surface of the head induces a beneficial electric current in the brain. This successful, innovative approach to the complexities of severe depression emerged from clinical trials conducted in the early 2000s by Dr. Ziad Nahas, a professor at the Medical School. In collaboration with other scientists in neuroengineering, surgery and the Masonic Institute for the Developing Brain, Nahas and team are now pioneering new treatment discoveries not just for mental illnesses but for understanding how the brain and the body talk to each other through the nervous system to affect overall health and well-being.