Hugo plans to rework city solar ordinance again

The city’s ordinance review committee will consider making changes to the ordinance, Juba said, including one that would increase the minimum lot size for a solar farm to 20 acres. The solar array can be as large as 5 acres, and the thinking was that a larger plot of land would make the array less visible to adjacent property owners, Juba said. The committee will also consider how to prevent a solar farm operator from placing the solar array at their property’s periphery if it’s near buildings or homes on adjacent lots.