How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.
The American Bear Association is dedicated to promoting a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. Work at a center in Orr, Minn. Guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fundraising and more. www.americanbear.org/
GROUP OPPORTUNITIES
Work at Arc’s Value Village thrift stores, and unpack, sort, organize and tag donated merchandise. Bring your group from work, faith community or family. Store locations in Bloomington, Richfield and New Hope. Volunteers as young as age 8 are welcome with adult supervision. www.arcsvaluevillage.org/
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Help Ruff Start Rescue save lives of at-risk animals. Includes filing, recording and storing donations, cleaning and organizing ad-hoc projects. One- to four-hour shifts, Monday through Thursday in Princeton, Minn. www.ruffstartrescue.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA & MARKETING COORDINATOR
Rock From the Heart serves those with aortic disease with help of education and advocacy. This is done through the healing power of music. The organization is seeking a volunteer to help with social media and marketing. Work with staff to develop plans, create content and seek new ways to get the word out. rockfromtheheart.org/
MENTOR
Help the Redemption Project to mentor men and women in prison. The program helps to reduce recidivism by offering mentoring opportunities and employment upon release. Communicate by email until release and then continue relationship in person. Training provided. www.redemptionproject.org/
FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTION
Assist Second Harvest Heartland with its Senior Hunger program, which distributes nutritious food to seniors in need. Must be able to lift 30 pounds. Weekly three-hour shifts for six months Monday through Thursday in Brooklyn Park. www.2harvest.org/
COMMUNITY HELPER
Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org/
DRIVER
Help At Your Door transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you’d like, on a weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org/
BLOOD DONOR
Blood donors needed at Memorial Blood Center’s donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000. Minimum age is 16. www.mbc.org/
CARD MAKERS
Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Help create handmade cards. Cards accepted and needed throughout the year. Great opportunity for groups or families. www.giftsforseniors.org/
DRIVERS
Help Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals at 10:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Finish shift at noon. www.cesmn.org/
BOARD MEMBER
Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. This mission is performed by synchronizing with human artistic expression. Approximately two hours per week. Monthly evening board meetings. www.artheartandhoofbeats.com
TWIN CITY MODEL RAILROAD MUSEUM
The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist during the hours it’s open in events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. www.tcmrm.org/
WINTER BREAK CARE KITS
Help high school students in Project for Pride in Living’s programs by collecting items for care kits. The kits are to celebrate hard work and completion of fall classes. Staff will provide a list of specific items for the kits. Collect and deliver kits by Dec. 18. www.ppl-inc.org/
