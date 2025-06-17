Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Twin Cities Jazz Festival
It’s bigger than Taste of Minnesota, and it boasts way more artists than Minnesota Yacht Club. Now in its 27th year, TC Jazz Fest is the metro’s biggest free music festival, with dozens of acts spread across 20 venues in two days. The main stage is outdoors in Mears Park in St. Paul’s Lowertown, where Friday’s headliner is esteemed jazz pianist Emmet Cohen joined by the enduring vocal institution the Four Freshmen (including Minnesota’s own Jake Baldwin). Topping Saturday’s bill is Catherine Russell, a versatile and deeply soulful vocalist who has had a Grammy-nominated solo career (her latest, 2024’s “My Ideal” features pianist Sean Mason, who will join her) as well as extensive work as a background vocalist with Steely Dan and David Bowie, among others. The lineup is bursting with locals (from Connie Evingson to L.A. Buckner & Big Homie) and out-of-town music makers (from New York’s Teri Roiger to Colombia’s Las Guaracheras) in multiple places (from Berlin in Minneapolis’ North Loop to Metronome Brewery in Lowertown St. Paul). Bring a folding chair. (Fri.-Sat. various venues, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)
JON BREAM
Soul of the Southside
The Hook & Ladder’s annual Juneteenth celebration has turned into a full-blown music fest with two stages and a cool cross-section of 14 Black Twin Cities performers of varying genres — all for free. Gospel star Darnell Davis, who led the music at George Floyd’s funeral, headlines the outside tent preceded by wife-and-husband hip-hop duo iLLism, pop collagist Xina, R&B smoothie Ray Covington and more. The indoor lineup includes neo-soul great Mayyadda, budding rappers Fanaka Nation and Pierce Brown and jazz trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim. Art, food and history also are part of the mix. (Noon-8 p.m. Thu., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., free, all ages, thehookmpls.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Winstock
It’s the Little Country Fest That Could, the two-day hoedown that’s the traditional kickoff to country festival season. For their 31st event, the folks in Winsted, Minn., have landed a couple of bearded stars to headline. On Friday, it’s Jordan Davis, the Louisiana native who has seen his first nine singles all reach the Top 5 on Billboard’s country airplay chart. Yes, radio airplay still matters in Nashville, and Davis has been making noise with “Buy Dirt” (featuring Luke Bryan) and the recent “I Ain’t Sayin,’” from his upcoming third album, “Learn the Hard Way,” due in August. Saturday stars Thomas Rhett, who boasts 20 No. 1 country songs, a mix of ballads like “Die a Happy Man” and bops like “Beer Can’t Fix.” Also slated for Winstock are Scotty McCreery, Locash, Clint Black, Priscilla Block and Dustin Lynch. (4 p.m. Fri. & 12:30 p.m. Sat., festival grounds, 3233 230th St., Winsted, Minn., $180 and up, winstockfestival.com)
J.B.
The Head and the Heart
After adding slicker production and bigger sonic layers to their richly melodic jangle rock over the years with great results — “Shake” and “Lost in My Mind” became classic radio hookworms — the Seattle band has stripped down a lot for its new album, “Aperture,” also to great effect. It’s the harmonious sextet’s first self-produced album in 14 years and has garnered them strong reviews and yet another catchy heavy-emoting hit, “Arrow.” Georgia’s fiery folk-rockers Futurebirds and Minnesota-born Island Records newcomer Anna Graves open. (7:15 p.m. Thu., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $60-$170, axs.com)
C.R.