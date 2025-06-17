Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 17, 2025 at 1:00PM
Neo-soul singer Mayyadda performs Thursday as part of Soul of the Southside, the Hook & Ladder's annual Juneteenth celebration in Minneapolis. (Provided)

MUSIC

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

It’s bigger than Taste of Minnesota, and it boasts way more artists than Minnesota Yacht Club. Now in its 27th year, TC Jazz Fest is the metro’s biggest free music festival, with dozens of acts spread across 20 venues in two days. The main stage is outdoors in Mears Park in St. Paul’s Lowertown, where Friday’s headliner is esteemed jazz pianist Emmet Cohen joined by the enduring vocal institution the Four Freshmen (including Minnesota’s own Jake Baldwin). Topping Saturday’s bill is Catherine Russell, a versatile and deeply soulful vocalist who has had a Grammy-nominated solo career (her latest, 2024’s “My Ideal” features pianist Sean Mason, who will join her) as well as extensive work as a background vocalist with Steely Dan and David Bowie, among others. The lineup is bursting with locals (from Connie Evingson to L.A. Buckner & Big Homie) and out-of-town music makers (from New York’s Teri Roiger to Colombia’s Las Guaracheras) in multiple places (from Berlin in Minneapolis’ North Loop to Metronome Brewery in Lowertown St. Paul). Bring a folding chair. (Fri.-Sat. various venues, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)

JON BREAM

Soul of the Southside

The Hook & Ladder’s annual Juneteenth celebration has turned into a full-blown music fest with two stages and a cool cross-section of 14 Black Twin Cities performers of varying genres — all for free. Gospel star Darnell Davis, who led the music at George Floyd’s funeral, headlines the outside tent preceded by wife-and-husband hip-hop duo iLLism, pop collagist Xina, R&B smoothie Ray Covington and more. The indoor lineup includes neo-soul great Mayyadda, budding rappers Fanaka Nation and Pierce Brown and jazz trumpeter Omar Abdulkarim. Art, food and history also are part of the mix. (Noon-8 p.m. Thu., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., free, all ages, thehookmpls.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Winstock

It’s the Little Country Fest That Could, the two-day hoedown that’s the traditional kickoff to country festival season. For their 31st event, the folks in Winsted, Minn., have landed a couple of bearded stars to headline. On Friday, it’s Jordan Davis, the Louisiana native who has seen his first nine singles all reach the Top 5 on Billboard’s country airplay chart. Yes, radio airplay still matters in Nashville, and Davis has been making noise with “Buy Dirt” (featuring Luke Bryan) and the recent “I Ain’t Sayin,’” from his upcoming third album, “Learn the Hard Way,” due in August. Saturday stars Thomas Rhett, who boasts 20 No. 1 country songs, a mix of ballads like “Die a Happy Man” and bops like “Beer Can’t Fix.” Also slated for Winstock are Scotty McCreery, Locash, Clint Black, Priscilla Block and Dustin Lynch. (4 p.m. Fri. & 12:30 p.m. Sat., festival grounds, 3233 230th St., Winsted, Minn., $180 and up, winstockfestival.com)

J.B.

The Head and the Heart

After adding slicker production and bigger sonic layers to their richly melodic jangle rock over the years with great results — “Shake” and “Lost in My Mind” became classic radio hookworms — the Seattle band has stripped down a lot for its new album, “Aperture,” also to great effect. It’s the harmonious sextet’s first self-produced album in 14 years and has garnered them strong reviews and yet another catchy heavy-emoting hit, “Arrow.” Georgia’s fiery folk-rockers Futurebirds and Minnesota-born Island Records newcomer Anna Graves open. (7:15 p.m. Thu., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $60-$170, axs.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Orchestra

The orchestra’s commitment to bringing more music by African American composers to its programming peaks with its annual Juneteenth concert. Conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush returns, joined by the outstanding countertenor John Holiday. Its centerpiece is James Lee III’s “Freedom’s Genuine Dawn,” a musical setting of 19th-century equality activist Frederick Douglass’ speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?,” with Wordsmith as soloist. Also on the program are works by James P. Johnson, Mary D. Watkins, Michael Abels, Valerie Coleman and Carlos Simon. (7 p.m. Thu., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$48, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus

One of the year’s most reliably enjoyable Pride celebrations is this enormo-chorus’ season opener. Show tunes will be the focus of two concerts featuring Britney Coleman, a Broadway “triple threat” (skilled at acting, singing and dancing) last in town for the 2023 North American touring production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” She’ll assist conductor Gerald Gurss and the chorus in a survey of songs from such musicals as “Chicago,” “La Cage aux Folles” and “The Sound of Music.” (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $28-$53, tcgmc.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Penelope’

Twenty years. That’s how long Penelope waited for husband Odysseus to return to Ithaca after he left to fight what was supposed to be a quick war. How did she cope with his generation-long absence? How did she respond to suitors vying for her heart and the couple’s kingdom? Subtitled “a musical love letter to those who wait,” this solo one-act musical was crafted by composer and lyricist Alex Bechtel, who wrote the abortion satire “The Appointment.” Bechtel also wrote the “Penelope” book with Grace McLean and Eva Steinmetz. Christine Wade stars in this Theatre Elision production under the direction of Rachel Brady. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat. & Mon., 2:30 p.m. Sun. Ends June 28. Elision Playhouse, 6105 42nd Av. N., Crystal. $20-$89. elisionproductions.com)

ROHAN PRESTON

COMEDY

Benefit for Brett Williams

If you haven’t checked out Stevie Ray’s Comedy Troupe recently, this weekend is a good time to change that. The improv specialists are doing special shows in honor of key member Brett Williams, who suffered a massive stroke earlier this month while performing at an Eden Prairie High School party. All proceeds from the event, which also includes light appetizers an hour before each showtime, will go to help Williams, who has been part of the troupe for 25 years. (2 and 7 p.m. Sun., Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen, $45, chanhassendt.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

‘A Culture of Pots 2025′

If you missed the popular St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour last month, swing by “A Culture of Pots 2025,” an exhibition featuring 69 potters from this year’s tour. White Bear Center for the Arts creates a gallery setting inspired by the annual event, albeit without sunscreen, mosquitoes and the great outdoors. Ends July 25. (9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 4971 Long Av., White Bear Lake, free, 651-407-0597 or whitebeararts.org)

ALICIA ELER

‘The Big Tiny Show’

How do you pack more than 80 Minnesota artists into a single gallery exhibition? Simply make sure that they submit work that’s only super small. This juried group exhibition features work that is no larger than 12 inches. Ends July 19. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat. & by appt., Kolman & Reeb Gallery, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Studio 395, Mpls., free, 612-385-4239 or kolmanreebgallery.com)

A.E.

DANCE

‘An Experiment Pt. II’

As part of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Leslie Parker Dance Project presents an evening of Afrofuturistic creativity, in partnership with the Cedar Cultural Center and Center for Performing Arts. The event features performers from LPDP’s Black Dance Improvisation program, which celebrates cultural experiences of the African diaspora. In collaboration with Farai Malianga, Dameun Strange and DeCarlo Jackson, it brings together music, storytelling, visual art and dance, drawing from Black traditions. (4:30 p.m. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Sun., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. Free on Sat., $20-$25 Sun. 612-338-2674, thecedar.org)

SHEILA REGAN

‘SOS’

Corpus Dance Works finds the connecting points between the chaos of a crumbling world and control in a new dance piece called “Strategize. Optimize. Synergize.” (SOS). A first day of work transforms into a breakdown in the contemporary work featuring seven dancers. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Mon., Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls. $25, pay as able June 23. tix.gobo.show)

S.R.

FAMILY

Minnesota Children’s Museum

Young gamers can get into the competitive spirt with a new exhibit, “Game On!” that is designed by the museum and brings gameplay to life through hands-on activities. Even the tiniest contesters can get into the action using their coordination to crawl and climb to victory. Kids can immerse themselves in games, becoming characters that dominate through moves. Play a 3-D Twister board, ping-pong and minigolf. There are also tabletop games including Sketch and Guess, Wobble and Bobble and Ginebig, based on the traditional Ojibwe snake game. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $16-$19. Ends Jan. 4, 2026. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul. mcm.org)

MELISSA WALKER

