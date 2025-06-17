Critics’ picks: The 13 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

It’s bigger than Taste of Minnesota, and it boasts way more artists than Minnesota Yacht Club. Now in its 27th year, TC Jazz Fest is the metro’s biggest free music festival, with dozens of acts spread across 20 venues in two days. The main stage is outdoors in Mears Park in St. Paul’s Lowertown, where Friday’s headliner is esteemed jazz pianist Emmet Cohen joined by the enduring vocal institution the Four Freshmen (including Minnesota’s own Jake Baldwin). Topping Saturday’s bill is Catherine Russell, a versatile and deeply soulful vocalist who has had a Grammy-nominated solo career (her latest, 2024’s “My Ideal” features pianist Sean Mason, who will join her) as well as extensive work as a background vocalist with Steely Dan and David Bowie, among others. The lineup is bursting with locals (from Connie Evingson to L.A. Buckner & Big Homie) and out-of-town music makers (from New York’s Teri Roiger to Colombia’s Las Guaracheras) in multiple places (from Berlin in Minneapolis’ North Loop to Metronome Brewery in Lowertown St. Paul). Bring a folding chair. (Fri.-Sat. various venues, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)