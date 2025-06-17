RandBall: The three most important questions facing the Timberwolves this offseason

To trade or not to trade: The biggest signal of all could come via a trade. The Wolves have been linked to an interest in Kevin Durant, though the feeling reportedly isn’t mutual and a deal is “unlikely.” That would be a big and risky swing, one that could shorten the duration of their contending window but open their championship possibilities next year if all goes well. They could pivot to a trade for a point guard. Or they could stand pat and see what they have in Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark, among others.