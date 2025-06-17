Sports

RandBall: The three most important questions facing the Timberwolves this offseason

What is Minnesota’s timeline for championship contention? We’ll find out with their approach this offseason, as Michael Rand writes in 10 things to know today.

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 17, 2025 at 4:00PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) and Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) conferred during Game 5 of the conference finals. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Given the historically sad state of the Timberwolves’ franchise, I would never suggest that getting to back-to-back Western Conference finals is easy.

But let’s be honest: It’s arguably easier than taking the next step and playing for (and possibly winning) a championship.

Being one of four is not the same as being one of one. Supporting evidence: The Wolves (three times), Wild (once), Twins (once) and Vikings (four times) have combined to lose nine conference championship games or series since the last time any of those teams even played for a title (1991 World Series champion Twins).

How the Wolves execute this offseason could very well tell us if they are going to break through as a conference champion at some point in the near future. It will at least tell us something about how close they think they are. Here are three clues to look for:

What they do in the draft: The Wolves hold the No. 17 pick in the first round of next week’s NBA draft plus No. 31, the first pick in the second round. One or both of those picks could be bundled as part of a trade for more established talent. Or offloaded in a deal for future picks when they might be more necessary. Or used to take players who can help contribute to the Wolves’ future success.

How they handle free agency: Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent. Julius Randle and Naz Reid can opt out of their deals. If the Wolves think they are close to breaking through and just need more pieces around those players, you might see them get creative in an attempt to keep all three. If they think they need a reset of their roster or financial picture — or both — we could see some key departures.

To trade or not to trade: The biggest signal of all could come via a trade. The Wolves have been linked to an interest in Kevin Durant, though the feeling reportedly isn’t mutual and a deal is “unlikely.” That would be a big and risky swing, one that could shorten the duration of their contending window but open their championship possibilities next year if all goes well. They could pivot to a trade for a point guard. Or they could stand pat and see what they have in Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark, among others.

President Tim Connelly has shown both patience and urgency in his tenure. His actions this offseason will tell us what the Wolves think is their best path to a title.

Here are nine more things to know today:

  • Minnesota Star Tribune Wolves writer Chris Hine and I talked about all those things and more on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast. He made an interesting point about the possibility of including Rudy Gobert in a trade, noting that it might not be a good business practice to deal a player one year after he took a discount to sign a long-term contract.
    • If the Wolves keep the No. 17 pick, they will have a lot of options in the draft. ESPN’s latest mock has them taking Georgetown center Thomas Sorber, though his February foot surgery could be a red flag. Sorber is an excellent defensive player and could give the Wolves a sorely needed presence behind Gobert (or in his place if he is moved).
      • I still think the Wolves need to factor into their plans how good Oklahoma City is now and figures to be next season. Any short-term improvement might not be enough to catch the Thunder in 2025-26. OKC is one game away from an NBA title after Monday’s Game 5 win over Indiana.
        • The Twins are entering a critical stretch of games. They’re 2-8 in their last 10 and now play a bunch of teams contending at least for wild card spots starting Tuesday against the Reds.
          • I was curious and looked it up, so I might as well share it: The Twins are 36-35 through 71 games this season. This was their record through 71 games each of the past four seasons ... 2021: 30-41. 2022: 39-32. 2023: 36-35. 2024: 39-32. The only year they made the playoffs was 2023, when they had the same record they have this year.
            • Also a curious Twins fact of note:
              View post on X
              • The Florida Panthers are one victory away from being back-to-back Stanley Cup champs. Game 6 against the Oilers is Tuesday in Florida.
                • The Lynx are a win away from playing for the WNBA’s in-season tournament championship. They’ll face the Las Vegas Aces — without reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, who is in concussion protocol — on Tuesday night.
                  • Minnesota United is just past the midpoint of this Major League Soccer season. I’ll check in with Jon Marthaler on Wednesday’s podcast for a look a where the Loons stand.
                    about the writer

                    about the writer

                    Michael Rand

                    Columnist / Reporter

                    Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

                    See Moreicon

                    More from Sports

                    See More

                    Vikings

                    Vikings will open training camp to fans on July 26

                    card image

                    The Vikings will host of slate of 12 practices in front of spectators, including two joint practices with the New England Patriots.

                    Sports

                    RandBall: The three most important questions facing the Timberwolves this offseason

                    Staff headshot
                    Michael Rand
                    card image

                    High Schools

                    Meet Owen Barnett of Hopkins: All-Minnesota Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

                    card image