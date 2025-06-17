RandBall: The three most important questions facing the Timberwolves this offseason

Given the historically sad state of the Timberwolves’ franchise, I would never suggest that getting to back-to-back Western Conference finals is easy.
But let’s be honest: It’s arguably easier than taking the next step and playing for (and possibly winning) a championship.
Being one of four is not the same as being one of one. Supporting evidence: The Wolves (three times), Wild (once), Twins (once) and Vikings (four times) have combined to lose nine conference championship games or series since the last time any of those teams even played for a title (1991 World Series champion Twins).
How the Wolves execute this offseason could very well tell us if they are going to break through as a conference champion at some point in the near future. It will at least tell us something about how close they think they are. Here are three clues to look for:
What they do in the draft: The Wolves hold the No. 17 pick in the first round of next week’s NBA draft plus No. 31, the first pick in the second round. One or both of those picks could be bundled as part of a trade for more established talent. Or offloaded in a deal for future picks when they might be more necessary. Or used to take players who can help contribute to the Wolves’ future success.
How they handle free agency: Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent. Julius Randle and Naz Reid can opt out of their deals. If the Wolves think they are close to breaking through and just need more pieces around those players, you might see them get creative in an attempt to keep all three. If they think they need a reset of their roster or financial picture — or both — we could see some key departures.
To trade or not to trade: The biggest signal of all could come via a trade. The Wolves have been linked to an interest in Kevin Durant, though the feeling reportedly isn’t mutual and a deal is “unlikely.” That would be a big and risky swing, one that could shorten the duration of their contending window but open their championship possibilities next year if all goes well. They could pivot to a trade for a point guard. Or they could stand pat and see what they have in Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark, among others.
President Tim Connelly has shown both patience and urgency in his tenure. His actions this offseason will tell us what the Wolves think is their best path to a title.