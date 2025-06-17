Victory over Aces on Tuesday would put Lynx back in Commissioner’s Cup final

Cheryl Reeve isn’t placing much weight on the Commissioner’s Cup.
“That’s a player question,” the Lynx coach responded on Monday when asked if her team — which is one win away from another berth in the WNBA midseason tournament title game — had extra motivation ahead of their Tuesday night game against the Aces.
Natisha Hiedeman, who spoke to the media sporting a new blond hairdo, tried to keep things neutral.
But that “next-game mentality” — much like her pink hair — didn’t last long.
“You get a trophy,” said the Lynx guard, flashing a smile, when asked about the stakes at hand. “Your picture’s on a poster. I would just say, you win something. We want to win whatever we can win, so we’ll take the championship if we get there.”
The Commissioner’s Cup is aimed at boosting fan engagement and adding stakes to the regular season. The Cup, which began June 1, wraps up Tuesday with the final slate of intraconference matchups that count toward both Cup standings and regular-season records.
For the Lynx, that’s a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Aces at Target Center.
Minnesota leads the Western Conference Cup standings at 4-1, with wins over Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and the Golden State Valkyries. The Lynx’s lone loss came against Seattle, ending the team’s perfect start to the season.