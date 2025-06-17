Victory over Aces on Tuesday would put Lynx back in Commissioner’s Cup final

Wilson won‘t suit up against the Lynx — she spent the past two games in concussion protocol — but this season’s leading MVP candidate will take the floor regardless. That would be Collier, who leads the WNBA in points at an efficient 53.3% clip. To get the most out of her in this next game, with a Cup berth on the line, the Lynx will need to continue to move the ball and try to find Collier in pick-and-roll action.