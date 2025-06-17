Rhubarb Crumb Bars are your new favorite summer dessert

Rhubarb is an important plant to Minnesota bakers.
Not only can it be found in almost every garden, but for those of us living here in the North, it also holds great symbolism: the end of winter, finally. As its green leaves and pink stalks start to peek out of the ground, there is a collective sigh of relief. The winter has come and gone — spring is here at last.
Yes, we are now well into June and technically it’s almost summer, but I have rhubarb growing in my garden and plenty in the freezer to last me for months (cheater’s tip: If you don’t currently have any rhubarb, some grocery stores sell it in the freezer section, chopped and ready to go). It is showing up in much of my baking, most frequently in the form of crumble bars.
I’ve made many rhubarb desserts over the years, crisps and crumbles mostly, with mixed results. The finished product often tends to swing between a mouth-puckering affair or a sad, gray-green heap coated in too much sugar. After much tinkering in my kitchen, I came up with a crumble bar that had a pretty, pink fruit center that was perfectly tart, and a crisp, sweet topping that balanced out the fruit filling.
There are a couple of tricks up my sleeve to achieve this end result: Pre-baking the bottom crust helps keep it crisp while also letting the bars keep their shape, and adding a handful of raspberries to the rhubarb filling adds bright, gorgeous color.
These bars are delicious as is, but a heaping dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream on top of a still-warm rhubarb bar is the perfect way to celebrate the end of spring, and our entry into a glorious Minnesota summer.
Rhubarb Crumb Bars
Serves 16.
If your rhubarb is more green than pink, you can scatter a handful of raspberries on top of the fruit filling before adding the top layer of crumb, and they will help the filling turn a pretty pink color. If you are using frozen rhubarb, you may have to add some baking time. From Sarah Kieffer.