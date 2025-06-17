Officials reveal why track athlete collapsed outside his Twin Cities high school and died

Officials have determined why a teenage track athlete suffered a medical emergency outside Maple Grove High School in February and died.
Junior Espoir Missite, 16, a sprinter with the Crimson, died of bacterial pneumonia with asthmatic bronchitis as a complicating factor, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said last week.
Fire Department personnel responded about 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the service road behind the high school for what Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Berger said was a CPR call. Berger said Missite’s collapse did not happen during any formal practice.
Two ambulance crews tended to Missite before the teenager was transported from the scene in an ambulance, Berger said.
Missite was declared dead at Maple Grove Hospital, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.