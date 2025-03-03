Twin Cities high school track athlete collapses outside school, dies

A teenage track athlete suffered a medical emergency outside Maple Grove High School and died, officials said Monday.
The high school junior, who died unexpectedly last week, was a sprinter for Maple Grove High School.
Fire Department personnel responded about 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 to the service road behind the high school for what Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Berger said was a CPR call.
Principal Bart Becker identified the student as 16-year-old junior Espoir Missite, a sprinter with the Crimson.
Becker said Missite’s collapse did not happen during any formal practice. He said the first day that track practice can be held is March 10.
Two ambulance crews tended to Missite before the teenager was transported from the scene in an ambulance, Berger said.
“His lively spirit and passion for science, sport and life impacted everyone he encountered, and his absence is profoundly felt by all,” read an online fundraising campaign started on behalf of the family.
Fundraising organizer Alain Hambike said Missite died “after suffering cardiac arrest.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release a preliminary cause of death.
Maple Grove High School is part of the Osseo School District, which is expected to share more information later Monday. Return to startribune.com for updates.
