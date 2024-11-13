How to make Brussels sprouts irresistible (yes, it can be done)

While there are a number of ways to prepare sprouts — raw and shredded into a salad, steamed until just tender crisp, and deep fried — I’m biased toward the simple, foolproof method of high-heat pan roasting. It’s best to cut the sprouts in half to allow all sides to caramelize and become fabulously crisp. But first, slather them with a flavorful glaze, preferably one that is sticky and sweet. Maple syrup with mustard or hot sauce or soy sauce; hot honey and lemon; chili sauce and rice wine vinegar; or your favorite Asian dipping sauce — you get the idea.