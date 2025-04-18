Sunday supper: Breakfast Fried Rice with Spinach and Shiitakes

From “Mostly Meatless” by America’s Test Kitchen (2025). In many cultures for which rice is a staple, it’s common to enjoy the versatile grains leftover alongside some eggs and vegetables, beans, or meat for a quick, filling breakfast (or anytime meal). We took a cue from the one-pan simplicity and endless customizability of fried rice — perfect for pulling together with precooked rice when you need a meal fast—to create a vegetable-forward take. We like to make this with long-grain brown rice, but you can use long-grain white rice if you prefer; day-old grains are preferable because they’re drier than freshly cooked. All rice should be roughly room temperature before stir-­frying. We like to serve this with our Gochujang Maple Sauce (see recipe), but you can use sriracha if you prefer.