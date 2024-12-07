How journaling has helped slow the blur of parenting

Here’s an example: Last year, my friend was describing the sweet but maddening time-suck of her toddler’s insistence that they hold hands through the crib’s slats at nap time. In an instant, I realized if she had never shared this story with me, I might have entirely forgotten living through this stage with my own kids. I’m not saying I miss those afternoons of my arm going numb under the body of a hot toddler while I had a thousand other things to do. But I am saying the experience of forgetting those afternoons — with their particular mix of frustration and little-sweaty-hand-sweetness — unsettled me. In parenting, in the midst of all the demanding stages of my children’s development, maintaining perspective is often what’s kept me sane.