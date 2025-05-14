How ancient reptile footprints are rewriting the history of when animals evolved to live on land

WASHINGTON — Scientists in Australia have identified the oldest known fossil footprints of a reptile-like animal, dated to around 350 million years ago.
The discovery suggests that after the first animals emerged from the ocean around 400 million years ago, they evolved the ability to live exclusively on land much faster than previously assumed.
''We had thought the transition from fin to limb took much longer,'' said California State University paleontologist Stuart Sumida, who was not involved in the new research.
Previously the earliest known reptile footprints, found in Canada, were dated to 318 million years ago.
The ancient footprints from Australia were found on a slab of sandstone recovered near Melbourne and show reptile-like feet with long toes and hooked claws.
Scientists estimate the animal was about 2 1/2 feet (80 centimeters) long and may have resembled a modern monitor lizard. The findings were published Wednesday in Nature.
The hooked claws are a crucial identification clue, said study co-author and paleontologist Per Ahlberg at Uppsala University in Sweden.
''It's a walking animal,'' he said.