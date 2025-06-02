What we know about the attack against a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Six people calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza were injured Sunday at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, by a man who police say used a makeshift flamethrower and hurled an incendiary device into a crowd. The FBI immediately described the incident as a ''targeted terror attack.''
The suspect, identified by the FBI as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, yelled ''Free Palestine'' during the attack on the group of demonstrators, said Mark Michalek, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Denver field office.
Soliman was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment, but authorities didn't elaborate on his injuries.
Here is what we know about the attack:
How the attack unfolded
Soliman attacked demonstrators with a volunteer group called Run for Their Lives, which organizes run and walk events to call for the immediate release of the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza since a war between Israel and Hamas sparked in 2023, authorities said.
The group had gathered at the Pearl Street pedestrian mall, a four-block area in downtown Boulder popular with tourists and students.
The Israel-Hamas war continues to inflame global tensions and has contributed to a spike in antisemitic violence in the United States. It occurred more than a week after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington by a Chicago man who yelled ''I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza'' as he was being led away by police.