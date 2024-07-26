New Hope

Built in 1967, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,950 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, finished basement, deck and two-car attached garage. Listed by Soledad Maffurro, Northstar Real Estate Associates, 763-458-0383.

New Hope

Minneapolis

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Tangletown neighborhood has 1,523 square feet and features an upper level suite, fireplace, hardwood formal dining room, full unfinished basement with high ceilings, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Nicoli Holm, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-286-6813.

Minneapolis

St. Paul

Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Como neighborhood has 2,045 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sun room, full finished basement, patio, hot tub and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jordan Schroeder, eXp Realty, 651-491-3191.