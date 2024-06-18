Home sellers in the Twin Cities still have a substantial advantage over buyers, but buyers gained considerable ground last month as listings increased and the competition eased slightly.

Last month there was a nearly 16% annual increase in the number of homes for sale across the metro — the most for any May in at least four years, according to the Minneapolis Area Realtors. At the same time, buyers signed 5% fewer purchase agreements than they did a year ago, giving buyers more choices than they've had in many months.

Despite the decline in pending sales, closings — a reflection of deals signed in recent months — rose 10.5% over last year, causing the median price of those properties to increase 4.1% to $385,000.

"While the market is undergoing corrections, it is not a balanced market yet," said Amy Peterson, president of the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors, in a statement.

The housing market is considered evenly balanced between buyers and sellers when there are enough houses to last four to six months. It's been years since that's been the case. More listings, however, helped ease the log jam. Last month, there were only enough houses on the market to last 2.3 months, a 21% increase over last year.

"Buyers need to remain both persistent and strategic ensuring their monthly payments align with their financial plans," Peterson said.

The housing market in the Twin Cities has remained remarkably resilient despite record home prices and mortgage rates hovering around 7%. The May report shows that while there's still pent-up demand in every price range, there are signs waning affordability is having an impact on some buyers.

On average, sellers received 100.1% of their list price last month, a slight decline compared with last year, but an indication that strong offers and bidding wars are still happening. Houses sold swiftly, averaging 40 days on the market. That's slightly longer than last year.

The Twin Cities mirrors national trends. A U.S. report from Zillow shows that house listings in the Twin Cities increased 18% from April to May — the eighth largest bump among major metros.

"While it's true that each area and even market segment is unique, there are still some common threads," said Jamar Hardy, president of Minneapolis Area Realtors. "Rising inventory is one of those themes, yet those shopping for homes shouldn't assume we're suddenly in a buyer's market because we're not."



