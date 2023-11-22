On Friday and Saturday, teams from all over the state will be in the Twin Cities to see which seven finish the season on a winning streak and with a state championship trophy. The Class 6A and 5A finals each involve two teams from the metro area. You've heard about them, and you'll hear more. Here's what to know about the five classes that involve outstate teams:

Class 4A

Hutchinson (10-2) vs. Rocori (10-2): Two programs all too familiar with each other, having met during the regular season the past seven years. No. 3-ranked Rocori shut out the Tigers 11-0 late in September. The Spartans (12.6 points per game) and No. 2 Hutchinson (11.6) are stingy defensive teams. They combined for only 433 yards of offense in the first meeting. Expect Rocori senior Will Steil and Hutchinson junior Nathan Thode to have their names called a plenty on both sides of the ball.

Class 3A

Annandale (12-0) vs. Stewartville (13-0): Expect defenses to matter most in this matchup of unbeaten teams. No. 1 Stewartville has allowed only 40 points in its past 11 victories, registering six shutouts, four of them consecutively. No. 3 Annandale has scored more than 25 points only twice in its past six games. Tigers senior quarterback Ayden Helder has thrown 40 touchdown passes this season, 16 to junior wide receiver Parker Wangen. Seniors Nick Walter and Connor Lampi are going to have to be at their best for Annandale.

Class 2A

Barnesville (13-0) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (12-0): Top-ranked Barnesville is the defending state champion and is poised to repeat. It's making its sixth consecutive state tournament appearance, and three extended to the title game. The Trojans spread a rushing attack over four players. No. 3 Eden Valley-Watkins, which won its only state title in 2005, will count on senior quarterback Nolan Geislinger. He will look to expose a Barnesville defense that hasn't been as stout in the state tournament.

Class 1A

Minneota (13-0) vs. Springfield (12-1): It would be tough to fathom a championship game without No. 1 Minneota. The Vikings have been in this position 10 previous times, leaving as the champion eight times. Junior running back Ryan Meagher has rushed for 2,025 yards and 35 touchdowns while senior quarterback Ryan Dalager has thrown for 1,691 yards and 24 touchdowns for an offensive unit that averages 51.2 points per game. No. 7 Springfield will have its hands full trying to keep pace. That will fall on the shoulders of senior quarterback Jakob Nachreiner, who has thrown for 3,205 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Nine-Player

Kingsland (13-0) vs. Nevis (12-0): No. 5 Kingsland has reached the state tournament four times, all of which ended in the championship game. It's seeking its third state crown, the others coming in 1995 and 2002. Senior running back Beau Wiersma, who has 2,117 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Kaaleem Reiland lead a physical Knights squad. No. 3 Nevis has been riding its stellar defensive unit in the playoffs. It hasn't allowed more than one score in its four games, including a 12-8 victory over top-ranked defending state champion Mountain Iron-Buhl. It will take one more effort like that for the Tigers to leave with their initial state championship.