Here's something that startles us every year: This is the last week of the regular season in boys tennis.

Seems like the spring sports season just began, but proms are already taking place and at least one sport is preparing to wrap things up. Boys tennis teams have until May 28 to complete section tournaments. The state tournaments begin June 4 at two sites in Minneapolis.

The rankings produced by the Minnesota Boys Tennis Coaches Association changed at the top of Class 1A singles this week. Mounds Park Academy sophomore Garrett Webb jumped to No. 1, replacing St. Paul Academy freshman Zahir Hassan, who dropped to No. 3.

Wayzata in Class 2A and St. Paul Academy in Class 1A remain No. 1. Tej Bhagra of Rochester Mayo is ranked first among Class 2A individuals.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Boys Tennis Coaches Association

CLASS 2A

Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. Rochester Mayo; 3. Blake; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Edina; 6. (tie) Mounds View and Orono; 8. Minneapolis Washburn; 9. Lakeville North; 10. (tie) Eagan and Elk River. Others to watch: Bloomington Jefferson, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Blaine.

Individuals: 1. Tej Bhagra, Rochester Mayo; 2. Sam Rahtmanner, Mahtomedi; 3. Brandon Pham, Mahtomedi; 4. Soren Swenson, Mounds View; 5. Anthony Scheglowski, Lakeville North; 6. Hugh Perrill, Orono; 7. Kai Chen, Blake; 8. Aaron Beduhn, Wayzata; 9. Tarun Gopalakrishnan, Blake; 10. (tie) Jack Allaben, Mahtomedi, and Owen Skanse, Orono. Others to watch: Bode Campbell, Bloomington Jefferson.

CLASS 1A

Teams: 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. Winona Cotter; 3. Mounds Park Academy; 4, Rochester Lourdes; 5. (tie) Breck and Rock Ridge; 7. Minnewaska Area; 8. (tie) Mound-Westonka and Foley; 10. Pine City. Others to watch: Schaeffer Academy, Crookston, Waseca, Minnehaha Academy.

Individuals: 1. Garrett Webb, Mounds Park Academy; 2. Winston Arvidson, St. Paul Academy; 3. Zahir Hassan, St. Paul Academy; 4. Carter Reinbold, Mound-Westonka; 5. Joshua Cook, Minnehaha Academy; 6. (tie) Charlie Paul, Mound-Westonka, and Payton Marks, Rock Ridge; 8. Joe Sampson, Mora; 9. Jowell Gamez, New London-Spicer; 10. Lincoln Dille, Litchfield. Others to watch: Jett Cornelius, Thief River Falls; Isaac Thomforde, Crookston; Aaron VanderWeyst, Foley.