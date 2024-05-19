Two paddlers are missing after two canoes went over a waterfall in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported the canoes went over Curtain Falls, a waterfall between Crooked Lake and Iron Lake on the Minnesota-Ontario border. The caller said two people were missing and at least one other person was badly injured.
After midnight, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter extracted an injured person and one person who was unhurt.
On Sunday, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad resumed search efforts for the two missing people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Two missing after canoes went over Boundary Waters waterfall
A rescue squad is searching for two missing people after two canoes went over Curtain Falls in the BWCAW.
Politics
House passes regulations, pay for Uber and Lyft drivers
DFL leaders say a deal reached a day before the end of session will prevent the companies from leaving Minneapolis on July 1.
Politics
Legislative leaders spar over role of Republican minority in session's final hours
Republicans complain of being shut out of negotiations and threaten to withhold bonding votes as DFL leaders complain of delays.
Local
Wolves vs. Nuggets playoff series splits some household allegiances
For a few Minnesotans, the battle between the Nuggets and Timberwolves has extended beyond the basketball court.
Local
Forest Service: Superior wildfire that started with prescribed burn contained
Rain and clouds have helped subdue the 209-acre blaze.