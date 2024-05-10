The search for Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf is narrowing down.

The Minnesota Golf Association (MGA) on Friday revealed the 16 girls and 16 boys eligible to be named the state's top seniors in high school boys and girls golf.

The watch list was compiled using the MGA high school rankings, the iWanamaker App and tournament results. Eight girls and eight boys will be announced as finalists, and Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf will be revealed June 9.

The girls watch list includes the top three players in the most recent rankings: No. 1. Reese McCauley of Simley, No. 2. Saachi Deshmukh of Wayzata and No. 3 Amelia Morton of Maple Grove. The top two boys in the rankings are on the watch list: No. 1 Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park and No. 2 Ryan Stendahl of Maple Grove.

Ms. Minnesota Golf watch list

Kelby Anderson, International Falls

Alysen Blomberg, Park Center

Caylin Cantwell, Totino-Grace

Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata

Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids Area

McKenna Hogan, Maple Grove

Avary Johnson, Apple Valley

Annika Jyrkas, Fergus Falls

Hanna Knoop, Detroit Lakes

Kiersten Lawrence, Wayzata

Reese McCauley, Simley

Amelia Morton, Maple Grove

Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South

Laura Syltie, Detroit Lakes

Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall

Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, Lake City

Mr. Minnesota Golf watch list

Jimmy Abdo, Edina

Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park

Miles Bollinger, Cretin-Derham Hall

Charlie Givens, Totino-Grace

Gavin Grahek, Maple Grove

P.J. Herron, Holy Family

Jack Holtz, Alexandria Area

Jack Justesen, Hawley

Drew Krekelberg, Rogers

Zac Kreuzer, Albany

Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace

Carter Spalding, Woodbury

Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove

Tully Super, Holy Family

Evan Villagomez, Heritage Christian Academy

Charlie Willette, Eden Prairie



