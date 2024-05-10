The search for Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf is narrowing down.
The Minnesota Golf Association (MGA) on Friday revealed the 16 girls and 16 boys eligible to be named the state's top seniors in high school boys and girls golf.
The watch list was compiled using the MGA high school rankings, the iWanamaker App and tournament results. Eight girls and eight boys will be announced as finalists, and Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf will be revealed June 9.
The girls watch list includes the top three players in the most recent rankings: No. 1. Reese McCauley of Simley, No. 2. Saachi Deshmukh of Wayzata and No. 3 Amelia Morton of Maple Grove. The top two boys in the rankings are on the watch list: No. 1 Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park and No. 2 Ryan Stendahl of Maple Grove.
Ms. Minnesota Golf watch list
Kelby Anderson, International Falls
Alysen Blomberg, Park Center
Caylin Cantwell, Totino-Grace
Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata
Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids Area
McKenna Hogan, Maple Grove
Avary Johnson, Apple Valley
Annika Jyrkas, Fergus Falls
Hanna Knoop, Detroit Lakes
Kiersten Lawrence, Wayzata
Reese McCauley, Simley
Amelia Morton, Maple Grove
Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South
Laura Syltie, Detroit Lakes
Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen, Lake City
Mr. Minnesota Golf watch list
Jimmy Abdo, Edina
Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park
Miles Bollinger, Cretin-Derham Hall
Charlie Givens, Totino-Grace
Gavin Grahek, Maple Grove
P.J. Herron, Holy Family
Jack Holtz, Alexandria Area
Jack Justesen, Hawley
Drew Krekelberg, Rogers
Zac Kreuzer, Albany
Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace
Carter Spalding, Woodbury
Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove
Tully Super, Holy Family
Evan Villagomez, Heritage Christian Academy
Charlie Willette, Eden Prairie