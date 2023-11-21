PREP BOWL 2023

This week's Prep Bowl is back on its traditional schedule, the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, after a year away from that spot on the calendar. U.S. Bank Stadium is the site for all championship games.

Friday

Class 1A, 10 a.m.

Minneota (13-0) vs. Springfield (12-1)

What to know: If somebody is going to make a run at eight-time champion Minneota, perhaps it's a team whose quarterback has passed for 52 touchdowns. That's where Springfield's Jakob Nachreiner stands.

Class 2A, 1 p.m.

Barnesville (13-0) vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (12-0)

What to know: Barnesville, ranked No. 1 and the defending champion, is in the final for the third time in six years.

Class 4A, 4 p.m.

Hutchinson (10-2) vs. Rocori (10-2)

What to know: Rocori defeated Hutchinson 11-0 in late September. The score alone indicates something: Each team leans on defense.

Class 6A, 7 p.m.

Edina (9-3) vs. Centennial (11-1)

What to know: Edina last won a state title in 1978. Centennial has never won but played in the title game in 1984.

Saturday

Nine-Player, 10 a.m.

Kingsland (13-0) vs. Nevis (12-0)

What to know: Nevis' defense, strong in the playoffs, will be challenged by Beau Wiersma, who has rushed for 2,117 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Class 3A, 1 p.m.

Annandale (12-0) vs. Stewartville (13-0)

What to know: It's No. 1 vs. No. 3, and that's thanks to No. 3 Annandale, which knocked out No. 2 Esko in the quarterfinals.

Class 5A, 4 p.m.

Chanhassen (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (10-2)

What to know: Two All-Metro running backs are in play, Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods and St. Thomas Academy's Savion Hart.

Attend the games

Tickets range from $10 to $16 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

Watch the games

Ch. 45 will broadcast each game, and a livestream will be on its website.