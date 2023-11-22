Stewartville running back Carter Miller gave his fans a listen after a touchdown in the Class 3A semifinals.
Matt Blewett, Special to Star Tribune
Stewartville running back Carter Miller gave his fans a listen after a touchdown in the Class 3A semifinals.

Prep Bowl: Title games start Friday. Schedule, TV, ticket info and more

November 21
The first of seven games kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday. The Class 6A title game will be Friday night and the 5A title game concludes the Prep Bowl on Saturday.
Marcus Whiting, shown celebrating a September touchdown, represents Centennial football nicely: He plays running back when the yards are toughest to g

Centennial rejects flash, embraces force for its football identity

9:50am
The Cougars bring a hard-hat persona into their Class 6A Prep Bowl appointment with Edina.
Running back John Warpinski (left) is a key player for Edina, and Josh Lee is ready to catch when Centennial is ready to throw.

Coaches who have been there ponder Edina-Centennial Class 6A matchup

11:36am
Matt Gegenheimer of Prior Lake and Matt Lombardi of Maple Grove coached against both big-class finalists.
Clockwise from top left: Rocori’s Will Steil, Minneota’s Ryan Meagher, Kingsland’s Kaaleem Reiland and Stewartville’s Ayden Helder.

Greater Minnesota indeed: A look at five outstate Prep Bowl matchups

11:57am
The smaller classes feature seven undefeated teams and plenty of difference-making athletes.
Maxwell Woods of Chanhassen went to a stiff-arm to get past an Armstrong tackler.

Our Metro Player of the Year is a threat to change the game at any time

November 21
Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods is unstoppable as a running back and kick returner and unbeatable when he's playing cornerback.
D’Mario Davenport of Andover made the first team in the athlete category, on the strength of 33 touchdowns scored on runs, receptions and one kick r

28 players with TDs on their minds. Meet the All-Metro football offense.

November 21
Division I play is ahead for some, Ivy League for one, and college decisions are yet to be made for many.
Eden Prairie’s Mo Saine (94) is a first-team All-Metro pick who’s headed to the Gophers.

35 of Twin Cities' stingiest players. Meet the All-Metro football defense

November 21
Good luck getting to the linebackers and defensive backs when the linemen are all headed to NCAA Division I. The first team includes three future Gophers.
High Schools
November 20
St. Thomas Academy quarterback Maximus Sims helped his team rally into the Class 5A Prep Bowl.

Prep Athletes of the Week: He's Maximus, St. Thomas Academy's own gladiator

A senior quarterback headed to the Prep Bowl, Maximus Sims bears a first name that comes with a message.