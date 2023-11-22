Prep Bowl: Title games start Friday. Schedule, TV, ticket info and more
The first of seven games kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday. The Class 6A title game will be Friday night and the 5A title game concludes the Prep Bowl on Saturday.
Centennial rejects flash, embraces force for its football identity
The Cougars bring a hard-hat persona into their Class 6A Prep Bowl appointment with Edina.
Coaches who have been there ponder Edina-Centennial Class 6A matchup
Matt Gegenheimer of Prior Lake and Matt Lombardi of Maple Grove coached against both big-class finalists.
Greater Minnesota indeed: A look at five outstate Prep Bowl matchups
The smaller classes feature seven undefeated teams and plenty of difference-making athletes.
Our Metro Player of the Year is a threat to change the game at any time
Chanhassen's Maxwell Woods is unstoppable as a running back and kick returner and unbeatable when he's playing cornerback.
28 players with TDs on their minds. Meet the All-Metro football offense.
Division I play is ahead for some, Ivy League for one, and college decisions are yet to be made for many.
35 of Twin Cities' stingiest players. Meet the All-Metro football defense
Good luck getting to the linebackers and defensive backs when the linemen are all headed to NCAA Division I. The first team includes three future Gophers.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: He's Maximus, St. Thomas Academy's own gladiator
A senior quarterback headed to the Prep Bowl, Maximus Sims bears a first name that comes with a message.
