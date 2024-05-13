Then there was one.

Wayzata (14-0) is the lone unbeaten team remaining in Class 4A and sits atop the Metro Top 10 baseball rankings with 10 days remaining in the regular season. The Trojans survived two one-run games over the past week, winning 3-2 over Maple Grove and 2-1 over Minnetonka.

No. 2 Farmington (14-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 6-2 loss at No. 7 Shakopee (10-4-1) but remains in the second spot. The Sabers have been in and out of the Top 10 this season but climbed back in with the victory.

Three Suburban East Conference powers — No. 3 East Ridge (10-3), No. 4 Stillwater (12-3) and No. 5 Mounds View (11-3) — and No. 6 Prior Lake (12-3-1) all lost a game, and all remain in the same position as a week ago. East Ridge, the Class 4A defending state champion, ended a seven-game winning streak with a 6-2 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday.

Class 3A powers No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret's (12-1) and No. 10 Mahtomedi (12-3) also remain in their same spots after dropping games Saturday. Benilde-St. Margaret's 10-0 loss to Mankato West left Stewartville (15-0) as the lone unbeaten team in Class 3A.

No. 9 Rogers (9-5) rounds out the Top 10 after a 10-0 shellacking of Andover.

Baseball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (14-0) Last week: 1

2. Farmington (14-1) Last week: 2

3. East Ridge (10-4) Last week: 3

4. Stillwater (12-4) Last week: 4

5. Mounds View (11-3) Last week: 5

6. Prior Lake (12-3-1) Last week: 6

7. Shakopee (10-4-1) Last week: unranked

8. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (12-1) Last week: 8

9. Rogers (9-5) Last week: unranked

10. Mahtomedi (3A) (12-3) Last week: 10