Haiti's main international airport reopens a month after gang violence forced it to close

It wasn't immediately clear which flights would resume on Wednesday. The FAA's ban is in place until Thursday. A spokesman for Spirit told The Associated Press on Wednesday that its flights to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, where Haiti's other international airport is located, are suspended ''until further notice.'' Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for American Airlines said they are monitoring the situation in Haiti and will evaluate restarting flights to Port-au-Prince for late 2025. A spokesperson for JetBlue did not return a message seeking comment.