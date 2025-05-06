Chancellor candidate Merz's stumble casts shadow over hopes for rebooting struggling German economy

FRANKFURT, Germany — Friedrich Merz's unprecedented failure to win election as German chancellor in the first round of voting in parliament raises doubts about the new government's ability to push Europe's largest economy out of stagnation.
Tuesday's events add uncertainty to an economy that hasn't seen significant growth since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Above all, Merz was expected to end the squabbling over spending and budgets that plagued predecessor Olaf Scholz's unruly three-party coalition that collapsed in November. His Feb. 23 election win and coalition deal seemed to provide assurance that his government could confront multiple challenges including lagging investment in pro-growth projects, choking bureaucracy and a lack of skilled labor.
Now that fresh start seems much less certain, economists say.
It remains possible that Merz and a coalition between his Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats will eventually take power in subsequent voting rounds under Germany's constitution. Parliament was voting again Tuesday afternoon.
''However, the failed vote, and fact that it came out of the blue, have already weakened Merz significantly," said Franziska Palmas, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.
''His promise to run a much more efficient and conflict-free government ... looks much less credible now. And delivering on his economic proposals, including a big increase in defense and infrastructure spending, corporate tax cuts, bureaucracy cuts and digitalization, will be more difficult than expected,'' Palmas added.
The fact that Merz received only 310 votes on a secret ballot — when he needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes — led to speculation that some fiscally conservative legislators are resisting his post-election decision to loosen Germany's constitutional limit on deficit spending and set up a 500 billion euro fund to spend on infrastructure such as bridges and rail lines.