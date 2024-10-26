Haas F1 reiterates team is not for sale after aligning with Toyota on technical partnership

''Ferrari and Dallara has been amazing partners since day one. And then as you can see, you know, Ferrari, obviously, the PU partner, gearbox, suspension, hydraulics — those areas, obviously, Toyota's not touching,'' Komatsu said. ''The area that Toyota's touching is the area that we don't get support from Ferrari, and that we've been doing it on our own. That really just adds to our capability and then a chance to understand the car better so that we can make our team more competitive.''