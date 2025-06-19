Coco Gauff loses to Wang Xinyu in Berlin in her first match since French Open title

BERLIN — Newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff was stunned on her return to action Thursday, losing to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3 at the Berlin Open.
The second-ranked Gauff, who won at Roland-Garros less than two weeks ago for her second Grand Slam title, amassed 25 unforced errors and seven double faults in her loss to Wang.
Gauff had a bye to the second round at the grass-court tournament, a warmup for Wimbledon.
Wang, ranked No. 49, said she would have been pleased just with the first set, considering the level of her 21-year-old opponent.
''After I won the first set, I just told myself ‘OK let's take a minute and enjoy this, I'm playing the French Open champion, and I won the first set,''' she said in her on-court interview.
''No matter how the second and third go, I was like, 'OK let's just enjoy it for a second,'" said Wang, who will face Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. "I'm really happy with how I played today. I was serving good and putting a lot of pressure on the return, especially second-serve return.''
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka finished off Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-6 (6) in a match that was suspended Wednesday after one set because of a slippery court.
Sabalenka had lost to Gauff at the French Open final and later apologized to the American for making ''unprofessional'' comments after the Paris title match.