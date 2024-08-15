Like generations before, Gen Z struggling to remain optimistic about the economic future

St. Paul resident Jami Mistic said they’ve always lived paycheck to paycheck, but it’s gotten harder in the last three years. The 26-year-old sometimes struggles to afford food despite working full-time and living with a roommate. Making ends meet can mean pulling money from savings, skipping a meal or drinking water to try and stay full. Going out with friends or on a date often isn’t possible, and goals for the future have limits: for example, buying a house might be possible one day, but it would likely happen with friends.