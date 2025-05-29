Gabriel Segal scores twice as Jonathan Bond and Dynamo blank NYCFC 3-0

Sports

Gabriel Segal scored twice in the second half and Jonathan Bond posted his fourth clean sheet as the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 2:49AM

The Dynamo (5-6-5) took a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute on an own goal by NYCFC midfielder Justin Haak.

Houston grabbed a two-goal advantage five minutes into the second half when Segal scored unassisted. It was his first goal in his first start and fifth appearance this season. He matched his goal total in each of the past two seasons when he found the net four minutes into stoppage time.

Bond needed to make just one save for his 21st career shutout in his 97th start. Bond had 17 clean sheets in three seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy prior to joining Houston.

Matt Freese saved three shots for NYCFC (7-6-3), which falls to 6-3-1 at home on the season.

The Dynamo improve to 2-2-5 on the road.

Houston grabs a 3-2-0 series lead in the first meeting between the two teams since 2023 (a 1-0 home win for the Dynamo) and the first in New York since 2019.

The Dynamo return home to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. NYCFC travels to play Nashville SC on Saturday.

