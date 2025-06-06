Panthers look to even the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers in Game 2

''It's that ‘us against the world' mindset, but you really feel it especially being down in a series,'' winger Matthew Tkachuk said. ''Us against the 20-plus guys you're playing against, the 20,000 that are in the rink, the 20,000 that are outside the rink. It's just us against everybody. That's what makes playing on the road so fun and rewarding when you can get a win.''