Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin are kindred spirits. Their union carries plenty of stakes for both

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin share a competitive stubbornness. An inherent arrogance, too.
While that hardly makes them outliers in the alpha-driven NFL, their ability to keep the realities of the game they have helped define at bay for so long does.
Coaches aren't supposed to go nearly two decades without experiencing a losing season. Tomlin has.
Quarterbacks aren't supposed to recover from an Achilles injury in their 40s and return to throw for nearly 4,000 yards. Rodgers did.
Maybe they have long sensed this shared ''otherness." Maybe that's why they've made it a point during their occasional professional meetings to make GIF-worthy eye contact, a non-verbal way of saying ''game recognize game.''
So perhaps it's fitting that two men who believe the rules don't necessarily apply to them will share the sideline this fall in a season that could serve as a symbolic last stand for their worldview.
Rodgers is eager to move past two weird years in New York, where he generated more headlines than victories.
Tomlin has kept churning out winning seasons, potentially at the expense of finding the franchise quarterback the teams the Steelers have been so frantically, if futilely, chasing for years have in abundance.