From promise to reality: transforming public safety in Minneapolis

Police reform, as we’ve seen throughout the decades in Minneapolis, is a long and difficult task, prone to failures and backsliding. It seems unlikely that the city will win major concessions in the union negotiations to come, although the new flexibility to expand civilian investigator positions in the revised union contract is a start. We can also work to help make sure the ongoing work of reform is pushed forward through the ongoing consent decrees with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and U.S. Department of Justice. But so, too, do Minneapolis residents need to push for the broader vision of public safety demanded in summer 2020 that not only builds a better model of policing, but more holistic approaches to suffering. In a city in which mental health professionals, violence prevention specialists and public health administrators are called in alongside the police to respond to crisis, we all have a better chance of getting the answer right.