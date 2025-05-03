Fred VanVleet and the Rockets force a deciding Game 7 by beating the Warriors 115-107 in Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had just produced one of his fantastic flurries to get Golden State right back in the game when Fred VanVleet started the fourth quarter with a four-point play that stole the momentum right back.
VanVleet had 29 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, Alperen Sengun contributed 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets kept their season alive by beating the Golden State Warriors 115-107 on Friday night and forcing a deciding Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.
Golden State went cold when it mattered most: The Warriors missed 13 straight shots between Draymond Green's basket with 10:12 left and a 3-pointer by Curry at the 3:35 mark.
Now, everybody will get back on an airplane and head to Houston for Game 7 on Sunday for a chance to meet well-rested Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals. That's exactly what the Warriors were hoping to avoid with a chance to clinch at home in Chase Center.
''I think we just know how important it is, they do too,'' Warriors forward Jimmy Butler said.
Curry scored 29 points but shot 9 of 23, going 6 for 16 from deep. Butler added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Houston coach Ime Udoka improved to 5-1 when facing elimination. Golden State's Steve Kerr, meanwhile, is 7-0 in first-round playoff series.
VanVleet converted the four-point play after the Warriors had pulled within two with Curry's flurry to end the third. Jalen Green scored the next time down on a putback of his own miss. Then, VanVleet's 3 from the top with 6:47 remaining put Houston up 101-89.