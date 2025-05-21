NFL owners are expected to take up the tush push ban vote, but the Eagles aren't fretting

EAGAN, Minn. — While the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were going about their offseason business, NFL owners gathered in Minnesota with the fate of their trendy short-yardage maneuver featured prominently on the agenda.
The proposal to ban the tush push was headed for a league-wide vote on Wednesday. The Eagles, though, were hardly worried about an issue well beyond their control.
''It's only one yard,'' wide receiver A.J. Brown said nonchalantly during an interview session with reporters at Eagles headquarters on Tuesday.
Indeed, the plunges by strong-legged quarterback Jalen Hurts behind a powerful offensive line will continue regardless of whether a three-quarters majority is secured to pass the resolution. What the owners must decide is whether a teammate should be allowed to shove or tug him.
Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata sounded resigned and relaxed about the potential rule change when asked about it on Tuesday. He even said jokingly that he hoped for a ban because he hates the cheeky name of the play.
''Worrying about whether they're going to ban the tush push or not ain't going to win us another championship,'' Mailata said.
After tabling the issue seven weeks ago, a vote was expected by Commissioner Roger Goodell on the issue that involves aesthetics, integrity and safety. The league released a revised proposal by the Green Bay Packers on Monday that broadened their original language to prohibit pushing, pulling, lifting or encircling a runner by any offensive player, not specific to the quarterback assists that have come to be cleverly known as the tush push.
If 24 of the 32 owners approve, the rule would essentially revert back to where it was 20 years ago, when a previous such ban was lifted because of the difficulty of enforcement.