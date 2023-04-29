Former Gophers defensive backs Jordan Howden and Terell Smith were selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Howden is headed to New Orleans after the Saints used the 146th overall pick, and 19 picks later the Bears took Smith at 165th overall. They're the second and third ex-Gophers players drafted this week following center John Michael Schmitz, who was a second-round pick by the Giants on Friday night.

Howden was a preferred walk-on who developed into a five-year contributor and team captain for the Gophers secondary. His father, Ramsese, is a former cornerback at Grambling State, and his cousin, Saladin Martin, played three years in the NFL.

Smith, the former three-star recruit, burst onto the scene at Minnesota with eight deflections as a freshman in 2018. He continued to ascend as a four-year starter, landing on NFL radars with ideal size (6-foot, 204 pounds) and speed (4.41-second run in the 40-yard dash). He's the second cornerback drafted by the Bears after Miami's Tyrique Stevenson was taken in the second round.

The Gophers also had two defensive backs drafted in 2020 when safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (45th overall) and cornerback Chris Williamson (247th) were taken by the Bucs and Giants.

The Colts selected former Maple Grove High School star Evan Hull, the Northwestern running back. Hull was taken at the end of the fifth round (176th overall).