The Vikings used their two picks in the fifth round to take a QB flier on BYU's Jaren Hall, the seventh passer selected on Day 3 and the 12th overall in this year's draft, and to address an under-the-radar need for an inside pass rusher.

The Vikings traded up 17 spots with Indianapolis and used the 141st pick on LSU's Jaquelin Roy, a 6-3, 305-pound defensive tackle with the potential to provide an interior pass rush the team has lacked for some time. The Colts got the Vikings' first fifth-round pick (158th) and a sixth-rounder (211th).

The VIkings used the 164th pick on the 6-foot, 207-pound Hall, who draft analyst Lance Zierlein described as "an undersized pocket quarterback with unimpressive arm strength." Hall also comes with a laundry list of past injuries. He had concussions in 2019, when he started two of seven games. He missed 2020 with a hip injury and was hobbled in 2021 by a rib injury. He was a full-time starter last year, completing 66% of his passes for 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Hall's strengths are his accuracy and touch on the ball. He's unlikely to become the 2024 Kirk Cousins heir apparent the team had in mind when it was hopeful of being able to trade up for Anthony Richardson in the first round. But with 11 quarterbacks already off the board, the Vikings do have a potential backup for Kevin O'Connell to work with during the 2023 season.

Roy (whose first name is pronounced juh-KWAY-lin) was a one-year starter at LSU, with three and a half tackles for loss in 2022. He's known for having powerful upper-body strength and raw footwork with the quickness and relentless drive to at least have a shot at being an impactful inside player.

NFL.com's predraft analysis includes a comparable NFL player. In Roy's case, Zierlein used Dalvin Tomlinson, the former Viking who went to Cleveland this offseason when the cap-strapped Vikings could no longer afford him.