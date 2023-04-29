A large percentage of Hankinson, N.D. gathered for a draft party Friday night and they made their feelings known when offensive tackle Cody Mauch was drafted by Tampa Bay.

Hankinson is a city of about 920 people about 30 miles from the border city of Breckenridge, Minn. Here's the scene at the community center when Mauch was taken:

Maybe you noticed Mauch's abundance or hair and missing front teeth. Here's the story:

Tampa Bay's general manager drops a reference to former Gophers tight end Ko Kieft while talking about his 300-pound draft pick:

And if you want to get beyond the talk and see a football video, here it is: