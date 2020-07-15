The University of St. Thomas has been approved to go Division I in athletics, the school announced Wednesday.

It is the first time in the modern history of the NCAA a school has been approved to move directly from Division III to Division I.

The Tommies will finish with Division III this school year and begin competing in Division I in 2021-22.

The Tommies announced that they will join the Summit League for 19 of their 22 sports, the Pioneer Football League and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for women’s hockey. St. Thomas will also find a new conference home for Division I men’s hockey.

“We are actively engaged in assessing all options for men’s hockey and will share an update once we have secured a conference invitation,” the St. Thomas website said.

For St. Thomas, it’s been a long journey, but not as long as it would have been through the NCAA’s suggested 12-year transition from Division III to D-I, including a five-year stop at D-II.

St. Thomas noted that the process started in May 2019, after the school was “involuntarily removed” from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference MIAC).

“This approval [for D-I] recognizes St. Thomas’ growing reputation and academic and athletic success and will help us expand our mission and impact beyond Minnesota,” the school’s news release said.

