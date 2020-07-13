Community college football will be moved from fall to spring for schools that plan to participate, according to news reports from several media organizations.

A vote is expected Monday. The decision could affect more than 500 two-year schools.

Last week, the Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced that it would cancel its football season, as well as soccer and volleyball. In addition, the league said there would be no fall practices in basketball, wrestling, baseball and softball because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MCAC includes 24 two-year schools in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, including nine that fielded football teams last year. The conference is planning to hold fall seasons in golf and clay target shooting.

be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes."

If adopted today by the National Junior College Athletic Association's governing board, it means that the season would begin after what has traditionally been the NCAA's National Signing Day in February.

"We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs," NJCAA president Christopher Parker said in a statement published by CBSsports.com. "The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to

The news was first reported by The Athletic.