Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck found his new quarterback in the transfer portal and added another potential go-to wide receiver as well with a commitment Tuesday from Georgia's Tyler Williams.

The 6-3, 205-pound Williams redshirted the 2023 season after playing two games as a reserve for the Bulldogs. He was a consensus four-star and top-100 recruit coming out of Lakeland High School in Florida last year.

Williams, who has four years of eligibility remaining, will join one of the Big Ten's top transfer classes. Fleck recently landed LSU defensive end and former Cooper standout Jaxon Howard and Clemson defensive end Adam Kissayi. New signal caller Max Brosmer also transferred from New Hampshire.

The Gophers added experience at receiver from the portal. Williams, Penn State transfer Cristian Driver and Emporia State transfer Jaylen Varner are expected to compete in the fall alongside seniors Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer and sophomore Le'Meke Brockington.