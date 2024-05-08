Isabella McCauley is making a habit of dramatic finishes. In a repeat of her performance at the Big Ten championships, the Gophers sophomore ended the NCAA regionals with a phenomenal round of golf, shooting a 7-under-par 65 on Wednesday to claim a spot in the NCAA championships.

McCauley stood in 18th place to start the final day of the regional at the Auburn University Club. Her stellar round, the best of the tournament and fourth lowest in Gophers history, vaulted her into a three-way tie for second place. McCauley's three-day total of 2-under 214 put her three strokes behind regional champion Anna Davis of Auburn and earned her a berth at the national championships for the second consecutive year.

Auburn (Ala.) Regional individual final results

Two weeks ago, McCauley shot a 64 on the last day of the Big Ten tournament to become co-champion after starting the final round in 18th place. The Simley High School grad had no bogeys that day, a feat she repeated Wednesday with seven birdies and 11 pars.

McCauley becomes the first Gopher to qualify for the NCAA women's golf championships in consecutive years since Kate Hughes in 1987 and 1988. The national tournament is May 17-22 in Carlsbad, Calif.

"It was just an absolutely incredible day,'' Gophers coach Rhyll Brinsmead said. "To shoot 65 on this golf course to qualify for nationals is one of the most amazing feats I have ever seen.''