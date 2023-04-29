Former Gophers center John Michael Schmitz is headed to New York.

Schmitz was selected Friday by the Giants with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft, becoming the highest pick of a University of Minnesota offensive lineman since 1989, when center Brian Williams was taken 18th overall by the Giants.

Schmitz, 24, enters the pros as a seasoned protector with 35 starts. He developed into one of the Big Ten's most reliable blockers over six seasons, earning recognition as an All-America and All-Big Ten pick after 12 starts last year. Schmitz follows former linemate Daniel Faalele, a 2022 fourth-round pick by the Ravens, into the pros.

"He's one of the reasons why the University of Minnesota has had such sustained success on the offensive line recently," said former teammate Blaise Andries, who played from 2017-2021. "Because I remember when we first came in, there wasn't a lot of sustainability."

Now Schmitz will snap to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year extension worth up to $160 million this offseason. Schmitz will also reunite with former Gophers teammate Carter Coughlin, the linebacker who was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Giants.

Schmitz was the second center drafted this year — 14 spots after Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann, who was selected 43rd overall by the Jets. Both New York teams did extensive homework on Schmitz, who ran drills for Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson during the Gophers pro day in March.

Remaining local draft prospects include former Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, safety Jordan Howden, cornerback Terell Smith, and Northwestern running back Evan Hull (Maple Grove), North Dakota State tight end Noah Gindorff (Crosby, Minn.), and Minnesota Duluth guard Brent Laing (Lakeville).