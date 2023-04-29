Tre'Von Jones, a cornerback who has spent the past four season at Elon, announced Saturday on Twitter that he is joining the Gophers as a graduate transfer.

Jones, 6 foot and 173 pounds, had 185 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed and five fumble recoveries for Elon, an FCS school based in Elon, N.C. He earned third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2022 and Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America honors in 2019 for the Phoenix.

A Warrenton, N.C., native, Jones also averaged 19.3 yards on 14 kickoff returns and 7.5 yards on 43 punt returns at Elon. He becomes the second defensive back to transfer to Minnesota in the past week, joining Miami (Ohio) safety Rowan Zolman. The Gophers have had five defensive backs enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 regular season.

Jones visited the Gophers this week. He verbally committed to James Madison before spring practice before rescinding and choosing Minnesota.