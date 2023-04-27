A streetcar arrives at Union Station in Kansas City, home of the 2023 NFL Draft,
Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
NFL draft: Latest picks, TV information, Vikings updates, player news and more

7:32am
Here's where you can get the latest information, Tap the headline above for Vikings updates, latest picks, who's still on the board and everything else you'll need to keep up with the 2023 NFL draft.
Clockwise from left, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are excepted to go early in the first round of the NFL draft, but in

First-round mock draft: QBs fly off the board. How will Vikings fly?

7:21am
With quarterbacks (and cornerbacks) expected to be popular targets with the opening picks, what will the Vikings do when they step up with the 23rd pick of the first round? Maybe fill a different need?
Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/C

Despite lack of picks, Vikings could still make 1st-round draft splash

6:22am
Even if a quarterback-drafting scenario doesn't materialize and they decide to address another spot in the first round tonight, there are plenty of ways the Vikings could go.
Vikings prepare for the draft. What they need at every position

April 26
The NFL draft starts April 27 and runs through April 29. Here's a position-by-position look at where the Vikings stand and how they could spend their picks.
Football writer Ben Goessling thinks the Vikings could trade up in order to draft Florida quarter Anthony Richardson (left) in the first round. Or the

Vikings complete mock draft: They'll do WHAT with their 1st-round pick?

April 25
Right now, the Vikings have only five picks in the NFL draft. But football writer Ben Goessling thinks there will be trades — including a major one — that would add a big name, look to the future and give the team more picks.
Vikings fans will be at full attention with the team set to make its first-round pick on Thursday night.

Vikings mailbag: What are the odds of trading up for a quarterback?

April 26
The Vikings traded six times last year during General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft at the helm. How far up could the Vikings trade this year? You asked about that and more in this week's mailbag.
With a long list of needs heading into next season, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could try to acquire more draft picks.

The Vikings' top needs in the 2023 NFL draft

April 25
The team has a lot of holes on the roster after cost-cutting moves this offseason, but has only five picks in the draft, for now.
Randball
April 21
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2022 draft.

Vikings first-round pick: Why mock drafts are all over the place

Those who churn out endless NFL mock drafts typically seem to coalesce around a narrow view of what a particular team might do with a first-round pick. Here's why that's not the case with the Vikings.
Vikings
April 21
The last two quarterbacks the Vikings drafted in the first round were Christian Ponder, left, and Teddy Bridgewater. Neither ultimately worked out.

Yes, the Vikings need a quarterback. But will they draft one?

The Vikings will arrive at the NFL draft in the market for a quarterback, but not in immediate need of one. That will be one of the most interesting subplots as they make their picks.
Gophers
April 24
John Michael Schmitz, right, worked out for NFL scouts at the Gophers’ pro day last month.

Gophers center rocks his way to NFL as potential first-round pick

John Michael Schmitz became football strong hauling boulders for family landscaping projects and football tough during six years of playing at the University of Minnesota.
Vikings
April 24
Mohamed Ibrahim ran for a program-record 53 rushing touchdowns for the Gophers but is considered an underdog in the draft.

NFL draft: Seven Minnesota players to watch — and six more who could be picked

Northwestern's Evan Hull of Maple Grove and Minnesota Duluth's Brent Laing are among the draft hopefuls this week, in addition to at least four Gophers players.
Vikings
April 24
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

Five Extra Points: Things to keep an eye on during the NFL draft

As Thursday night's opening round of the draft approaches, here are five things to ponder as you pray the Vikings don't select another Christian Ponder.
Colleges
April 24
Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing worked out at the Gophers’ pro day in March.

Duluth to the NFL? Laing aims to be UMD's first draft pick in 33 years

Offensive lineman Brent Laing, from Lakeville, already became the first Minnesota-Duluth player ever invited to the NFL combine this spring.
Vikings
April 22
Quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, left, and Bryce Young are expected to be the first two picks in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday.

Quarterbacks are once again the talk of the NFL draft

On the NFL: Last year, only one QB was taken in the first round. This year, four could go in the top 10 picks.
Vikings
April 21
Draft prep: Son of an ex-Vikings coach takes us inside the process

NFL writer and podcaster Nate Tice, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Tice, joins host Michael Rand to talk about how teams prepare for the draft. Also, keys for the Wild and Timberwolves in their Game 3's.