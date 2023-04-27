NFL draft: Latest picks, TV information, Vikings updates, player news and more
Here's where you can get the latest information, Tap the headline above for Vikings updates, latest picks, who's still on the board and everything else you'll need to keep up with the 2023 NFL draft.
First-round mock draft: QBs fly off the board. How will Vikings fly?
With quarterbacks (and cornerbacks) expected to be popular targets with the opening picks, what will the Vikings do when they step up with the 23rd pick of the first round? Maybe fill a different need?
Despite lack of picks, Vikings could still make 1st-round draft splash
Even if a quarterback-drafting scenario doesn't materialize and they decide to address another spot in the first round tonight, there are plenty of ways the Vikings could go.
Vikings prepare for the draft. What they need at every position
The NFL draft starts April 27 and runs through April 29. Here's a position-by-position look at where the Vikings stand and how they could spend their picks.
Vikings complete mock draft: They'll do WHAT with their 1st-round pick?
Right now, the Vikings have only five picks in the NFL draft. But football writer Ben Goessling thinks there will be trades — including a major one — that would add a big name, look to the future and give the team more picks.
Vikings mailbag: What are the odds of trading up for a quarterback?
The Vikings traded six times last year during General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first NFL Draft at the helm. How far up could the Vikings trade this year? You asked about that and more in this week's mailbag.
The Vikings' top needs in the 2023 NFL draft
The team has a lot of holes on the roster after cost-cutting moves this offseason, but has only five picks in the draft, for now.
Randball
Vikings first-round pick: Why mock drafts are all over the place
Those who churn out endless NFL mock drafts typically seem to coalesce around a narrow view of what a particular team might do with a first-round pick. Here's why that's not the case with the Vikings.
Vikings
Yes, the Vikings need a quarterback. But will they draft one?
The Vikings will arrive at the NFL draft in the market for a quarterback, but not in immediate need of one. That will be one of the most interesting subplots as they make their picks.
Gophers
Gophers center rocks his way to NFL as potential first-round pick
John Michael Schmitz became football strong hauling boulders for family landscaping projects and football tough during six years of playing at the University of Minnesota.
Vikings
NFL draft: Seven Minnesota players to watch — and six more who could be picked
Northwestern's Evan Hull of Maple Grove and Minnesota Duluth's Brent Laing are among the draft hopefuls this week, in addition to at least four Gophers players.
Vikings
Five Extra Points: Things to keep an eye on during the NFL draft
As Thursday night's opening round of the draft approaches, here are five things to ponder as you pray the Vikings don't select another Christian Ponder.
Colleges
Duluth to the NFL? Laing aims to be UMD's first draft pick in 33 years
Offensive lineman Brent Laing, from Lakeville, already became the first Minnesota-Duluth player ever invited to the NFL combine this spring.
Vikings
Quarterbacks are once again the talk of the NFL draft
On the NFL: Last year, only one QB was taken in the first round. This year, four could go in the top 10 picks.
Vikings
Draft prep: Son of an ex-Vikings coach takes us inside the process
NFL writer and podcaster Nate Tice, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Tice, joins host Michael Rand to talk about how teams prepare for the draft. Also, keys for the Wild and Timberwolves in their Game 3's.
