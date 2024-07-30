Minnesotans in 19 counties hit hard by summer flooding can now apply for federal aid.

The federal government approved individual assistance for these counties on Monday, after a month of assessments of areas damaged by storms that left much of Minnesota deluged, a state fact sheet said.

The amendment to June's major disaster declaration applies to 19 counties across southern Minnesota and the northeast corner of the state: Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.

Residents of these counties may be eligible to receive help with home repairs, temporary housing, or property damage to appliances, furniture or a vehicle, the Federal Emergency Management Agency website said.

They can apply online for individual assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or can call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585), a state fact sheet released Monday said.

Additional counties may be added as damage assessments come in.

Emergency management directors in Blue Earth and Cottonwood counties confirmed that individual assistance had been approved, but said they're still waiting for more details on what comes next.

Many Minnesotans affected by flooding this year did not have insurance that could cover damage, with some hoping for FEMA aid to offset losses. County and state officials have said that residents should keep photographs and other documentation to submit for aid applications.

The approval of individual assistance adds to a major disaster declaration by President Joe Biden on June 28 that opened up federal funding for hazard mitigation measures across the state.