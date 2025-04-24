Gustavus Adolphus names new college president

Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minn., announced Thursday that John C. Volin will serve as the college’s next president.
Volin will be the private liberal arts college’s 18th president following the retirement of President Rebecca Bergman. He currently serves as the executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Maine, according to a news release.
His selection from a pool of more than 60 applicants was unanimously approved by a vote of the college’s board of trustees.
“John is an energetic and relational leader who will shape the future of Gustavus Adolphus College while remaining firmly committed to the students who make this community come to life,” said Suzanne Boda, Gustavus trustee and search chair.
Volin said Gustavus is poised to take advantage of its academic strengths and newly re-envisioned curriculum to assure its continued momentum as a top liberal arts college.
“I look forward to partnering with our students, faculty, staff, and the Board of Trustees to write the next chapter in the history of the college,” Volin said in a statement.
Volin will start in his new role at Gustavus on Aug. 15.