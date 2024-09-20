Fall color guide: 8 ways to experience Minnesota’s autumn in action

Join the steady flow of folks along the half-mile trail to the Aiton Heights fire tower in Itasca State Park. The 100-foot climb to the top of the tower reveals an above-the-treetops view of more than 32,000 acres of forest south of Bemidji. You may need to wait in line for the first tower, one of five in Minnesota state parks, but the flutter of golden leaves and the adventurous vibe make up for it. Not a fan of heights? Look for fall colors in Minnesota’s oldest state park while biking, paddling or picnicking along Lake Itasca, and take the rolling, twisty 10-mile Wilderness Drive (dnr.state.mn.us).