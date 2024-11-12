Ethan Slater landing the role of Boq in 'Wicked' has an element of magic to it

On the day he was asked to submit a tape of himself for the role of Boq, Slater was playing the part of actor Christopher Fitzgerald's identical twin in a table read for a potential musical. Fitzgerald originated the role of Boq in ''Wicked'' on Broadway. ''I didn't tell him about it ‘cause I didn't want to explain when I didn't get it,''' admitted Slater. Instead, he marked the occasion by asking Fitzgerald to take a selfie with him for seemingly no reason, which he still has.