‘And Just Like That…' finds its voice as season 3 embraces queerness, maturity — and messy truth

PARIS — ''She's messy. It can be messy. But it's real.''
So says Cynthia Nixon — not just of Miranda Hobbes, the character she's embodied across almost three decades, but of the show itself. ''And Just Like That...,'' HBO's ''Sex and the City'' revival, has come into its own in season three: less preoccupied with pleasing everyone, and more interested in telling the truth.
Truth, in this case, looks like complexity. Women in their fifties with evolving identities. Not frozen in time, but changing, reckoning, reliving. Queerness that's joyful but not polished. Grief without melodrama. A pirate shirt with a bleach hole that somehow becomes a talisman of power.
At its glittering European premiere this week, Nixon and costar Sarah Jessica Parker, flanked by Kristin Davis and Sarita Choudhury, spoke candidly with The Associated Press about how the show has evolved into something deeper, rawer, and more reflective of who they are now.
A voice returns
Season three marks the return of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic internal monologue — the voiceover that once defined ''Sex and the City'' and gave millions of women permission to narrate their lives. That rhythmic intimacy is back, and not by accident.
''We've always loved the voiceover,'' Parker said. ''It's a rhythm — it's part of the DNA.''
For Parker, it mirrors Carrie's emotional clarity. The character who once floated through Manhattan chasing shoes and column deadlines is now grounded in reinvention, loss, and cautious hope. She's grown up and she's no longer hiding it.