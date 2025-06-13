Anderson: Setting expectations and praising efforts, he trained his dogs — and raised his sons

Last Sunday I awoke early in a cheap motel that was overpriced, with no coffeepot and the shades pulled down on the only cafe in town. But the sun was shining and the truck stop on the way to the county fairgrounds offered a choice between French roast and ultra caffeinated. The guy ahead of me poured a cup of the high octane stuff, and I did, too.
This was a week before Father’s Day, and though my dad’s been gone a half-century, I was thinking about him. The older I get, the more that happens. So maybe time does move in one direction and memory the other.
A cutting was being held at the fairgrounds, and my horse, Olaf, was waiting in a long line of nickering horses in a white barn with a 4-H emblem painted on one end.
Olaf was named by two young Texas sisters after the character in the movie “Frozen.” He likes the handle, and I’ve stuck with it. Filling a scoop with grain, I shook his morning rations into a bucket, and then while Olaf ate his breakfast, I sat outside on rickety bleachers looking at photos on my phone.
The images were of my dad in the war, the Big One.
He had been shipped to North Africa and from there to Italy, and one snapshot of him was taken in the latter location, with dad beneath a tarp. His eyes were kind, as always belying, perhaps, his soldiering responsibilities. Maybe he was resting up for something to come. There’s no way to know.
Another photo was of dad and me, just 7 years old, on a horse, bareback, a big plowing animal. This image was taken on an Ohio farm owned by my mom’s relatives. These were Bible-toters who split their loyalties between Methodism and the Temperance Union. Dad on the other hand liked fast motorcycles and snazzy cars, topics that gained little traction with our Ohio hosts. But to my 7-year-old mind, they made him a Real Dad.
This was the third day of the cutting, and trucks and trailers were everywhere. One knee of mine rattled when I threw a saddle over Olaf’s back. Also my neck and shoulder were stiff, but they’d warm into the day. Pulling on my chaps, I climbed aboard.